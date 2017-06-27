Nights of Azure 2 Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Gust has released gameplay and event scenes videos for Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon.

View them below:

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita in Japan on August 31.



