Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 17 hours ago

Two gameplay videos have been released for Megadimension Neptunia VIIR.

View them below:

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 24. No word yet on a release in the west.



