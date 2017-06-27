Gundam Versus DLC Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus Gets Trailer - News

posted 17 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Gundam Versus. The trailer showcases Gundam Barbatos Lupus who will launch as DLC.



Gundam Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 6, and in North America and Europe this fall.

