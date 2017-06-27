Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom Launches October 5 in Japan - News

/ 3,473 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Nintendo announced the SNES Classsic yesterday and has now confirmed the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom in Japan.

The console will launch in Japan on October 5 for 7,980 yen and will include 21 games.

Here is the complete list of games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

Final Fantasy VI

Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Panel de Pon (Tetris Attack)

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Soccer

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

Yoshi’s Island

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles