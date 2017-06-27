Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom Launches October 5 in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 3,473 Views
Nintendo announced the SNES Classsic yesterday and has now confirmed the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicom in Japan.
The console will launch in Japan on October 5 for 7,980 yen and will include 21 games.
Here is the complete list of games:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- Final Fantasy VI
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Panel de Pon (Tetris Attack)
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Soccer
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- Yoshi’s Island
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's soooooo pretty.
Imagine if they made this device have a functional cartridge port... for custom carts of tiny SNES shaped memory cards full of extra games :o I'm throwing money at my monitor at the thought of it.
Donkey Kong Country 2, Chrono Trigger & Super Mario All Stars would have made me buy it. Too bad then. Those were the 3 games I wanted the most in it
3 Comments