Injustice 2 Sells an Estimated 585K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 4,735 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The fighting game from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios - Injustice 2 - sold 585,104 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 20.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 405,981 units sold (69%), compared to 179,123 units sold on the Xbox One (31%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 337,333 units sold (58%), compared to 129,428 units sold in Europe (22%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 41,243 units in the UK, 12,894 units in Germany, and 12,894 units in France.

Injustice 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16 in the US and May 19 in the UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles