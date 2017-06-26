SuperData: Digital Games Market Grew 9% to $7.8B in May - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 2,582 Views
The worldwide digital games market grew nine percent in May 2017 to $7.8 billion, according to a report released by market research firm SuperData.
Here are the top 10 grossing digital console games:
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Overwatch
- NBA 2K17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Here are the top 10 grossing digital PC games:
- League of Legends
- Crossfire
- Fantasy Westward Journey Online II
- Dungeon Fighter Online
- DOTA 2
- World of Warcraft
- World of Tanks
- Overwatch
- New Westward Journey Online II
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Here are the top 10 grossing digital mobile* games:
- Clash Royale
- Clash of Clans
- Monster Strike
- Mobile Strike
- Game of War: Fire Age
- Fate/Grand Order
- Candy Crush Saga
- Lineage 2 Revolution
- Fantasy Westward Journey
- Honour of Kings
