SuperData: Digital Games Market Grew 9% to $7.8B in May - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

The worldwide digital games market grew nine percent in May 2017 to $7.8 billion, according to a report released by market research firm SuperData.

Here are the top 10 grossing digital console games:

FIFA 17 Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Overwatch NBA 2K17 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Here are the top 10 grossing digital PC games:

League of Legends Crossfire Fantasy Westward Journey Online II Dungeon Fighter Online DOTA 2 World of Warcraft World of Tanks Overwatch New Westward Journey Online II Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Here are the top 10 grossing digital mobile* games:

Clash Royale Clash of Clans Monster Strike Mobile Strike Game of War: Fire Age Fate/Grand Order Candy Crush Saga Lineage 2 Revolution Fantasy Westward Journey Honour of Kings

*Mobile is iOS and Android only and does not include China App Stores

