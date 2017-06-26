Grand Theft Auto V Tops UK Charts for 13th Time - News

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken the top spot on the charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 24. It is the 13th time the game topped the UK charts.

Horizon Zero Dawn slips from first to eighth and Arms falls from second and seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Dirt 4

3. FIFA 17

4. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Overwatch

7. Arms

8. Horizon Zero Dawn

9. Forza Horizon 3

10. Tekken 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

