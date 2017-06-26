New PlayStation Releases This Week - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Elite Dangerous - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Aerea: Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Digital

America’s Army: Proving Grounds, PS4 — Digital

Ancient Amuletor, PS VR — Digital

Arizona Sunshine, PS VR — Digital

Cavernous Wastes, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, PS4 — Digital

Cryptark, PS4 — Digital

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dark Arcana: The Carnival, PS4 — Digital

Diablo III: Eternal Collection, PS4 — Digital

Elite Dangerous, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Golf Club 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

JumpJet Rex, PS4 — Digital

Medieval Defenders, PS4 — Digital

Micro Machines: World Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Plague Road, PS4 — Digital

Poi, PS4 — Digital

The Tenth Line, PS4 — Digital

Tokyo Xanadu, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Valkyria Revolution, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

The World of Nubla, PS4 — Digital



