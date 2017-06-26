New PlayStation Releases This Week - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Elite Dangerous - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 3,031 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 21 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Aerea: Deluxe Edition, PS4 — Digital
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds, PS4 — Digital
- Ancient Amuletor, PS VR — Digital
- Arizona Sunshine, PS VR — Digital
- Cavernous Wastes, PS4, PS VR — Digital
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, PS4 — Digital
- Cryptark, PS4 — Digital
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival, PS4 — Digital
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection, PS4 — Digital
- Elite Dangerous, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Golf Club 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- JumpJet Rex, PS4 — Digital
- Medieval Defenders, PS4 — Digital
- Micro Machines: World Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Plague Road, PS4 — Digital
- Poi, PS4 — Digital
- The Tenth Line, PS4 — Digital
- Tokyo Xanadu, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Valkyria Revolution, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- The World of Nubla, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hmm, might pick up Valkyria Revolution since Persona 5 left a gaping hole in my chest, but I never enjoyed the first game. Decisions Decisions.
Crash is digital-only in the US?
No. We got our copies at work last week.
- 0
That's what I thought. Any idea why it mentions only digital in the list? An error?
- 0
2 Comments