Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignis DLC Launches in December - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Episode Ignis DLC for Final Fantasy XV will launch in December.

View the teaser trailer below:

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

