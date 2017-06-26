SteamWorld Dig 2 Coming to PS4, Switch, PC 'Late Summer / Early Fall 2017' - News

Image & Form Games announced SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in "late summer / early fall 2017."

Development on the game is "pretty much finished," but the developer wants to spend a few more months to polish the game.





Here is an overview of the game:

Grab your pickaxe and dig into the sequel to the award-winning SteamWorld Dig! A platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short…

