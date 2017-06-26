SNES Classic Confirmed, Releases on 9/29 With StarFox 2

SNES Classic Confirmed, Releases on 9/29 With StarFox 2 - News

by Salvatore Fidanza, posted 14 hours ago / 4,619 Views

Nintendo has finally confirmed the SNES Classic. It's due to release on September 29th for $79.99.

The retro system will include the unreleased StarFox 2 and over 20 classics, including Super Mario RPG, Secret of Mana, F-Zero, and many more.


More Articles

9 Comments

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (14 hours ago)

Much better than the NES classic. Just missing Chrono Trigger and I would've given this a perfect 10.

  • +7
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (14 hours ago)

Agreed and I find it to be a very odd omission considering that they have several other Square games and CT is arguably the best one! If they had also included DKC2, FFIV and Mario All Stars I would've given it an 11 :P

  • +4
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (13 hours ago)

I'm surprised Nintendo announced this so soon after E3 when they could have put it in their spotlight. I guess it would have distracted from their focus on Switch though...

  • +5
Jranation
Jranation (12 hours ago)

The didn't even put the 3DS (or show Ultra SM ) in the spotlight.

  • 0
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (3 hours ago)

That's true but they could have revealed it during one of their live streams. I think E3 is the best time to make mainstream announcements like this.

  • +1
Shadowcat
Shadowcat (12 hours ago)

OMFG no wonder theyre more valuable than Sony

  • +3
CleggaZ
CleggaZ (14 hours ago)

(Frantically looks on the internet for somewhere I can pre-order this)

  • +2
Slarvax
Slarvax (14 hours ago)

Amazon UK only so far

  • 0
fedfed
fedfed (11 hours ago)

Game and Smith toys sold out.

  • 0
Miguel_Zorro
Miguel_Zorro (13 hours ago)

+ Chrono Trigger + Turtles in Time Those two games would have made this great. Still pretty good.

  • +1
MARCUSDJACKSON
MARCUSDJACKSON (9 hours ago)

I'd like to see some NES games on there but this is welcome news I'd like to see a Nintendo 64 classic with NES SNES obviously Nintendo 64 games on it in GameCube games. A lot to ask for but it would be awesome

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (12 hours ago)

Now that... I would buy. Secret of mana alone makes this a viable purchase in my eyes.

  • 0
Cyberworld7
Cyberworld7 (13 hours ago)

Nintendo is going to sell those like hotcakes

  • 0
Luke888
Luke888 (14 hours ago)

*Heavy Breathing* IT NEEDS TO BE MINE !

  • 0