SNES Classic Confirmed, Releases on 9/29 With StarFox 2 - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 14 hours ago / 4,619 Views
Nintendo has finally confirmed the SNES Classic. It's due to release on September 29th for $79.99.
Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now youâ€™re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017
The retro system will include the unreleased StarFox 2 and over 20 classics, including Super Mario RPG, Secret of Mana, F-Zero, and many more.
More Articles
Much better than the NES classic. Just missing Chrono Trigger and I would've given this a perfect 10.
Agreed and I find it to be a very odd omission considering that they have several other Square games and CT is arguably the best one! If they had also included DKC2, FFIV and Mario All Stars I would've given it an 11 :P
- +4
I'm surprised Nintendo announced this so soon after E3 when they could have put it in their spotlight. I guess it would have distracted from their focus on Switch though...
The didn't even put the 3DS (or show Ultra SM ) in the spotlight.
- 0
That's true but they could have revealed it during one of their live streams. I think E3 is the best time to make mainstream announcements like this.
- +1
OMFG no wonder theyre more valuable than Sony
(Frantically looks on the internet for somewhere I can pre-order this)
+ Chrono Trigger + Turtles in Time Those two games would have made this great. Still pretty good.
I'd like to see some NES games on there but this is welcome news I'd like to see a Nintendo 64 classic with NES SNES obviously Nintendo 64 games on it in GameCube games. A lot to ask for but it would be awesome
Now that... I would buy. Secret of mana alone makes this a viable purchase in my eyes.
Nintendo is going to sell those like hotcakes
*Heavy Breathing* IT NEEDS TO BE MINE !
9 Comments