SNES Classic Confirmed, Releases on 9/29 With StarFox 2 - News

/ 4,619 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Nintendo has finally confirmed the SNES Classic. It's due to release on September 29th for $79.99.

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now youâ€™re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

The retro system will include the unreleased StarFox 2 and over 20 classics, including Super Mario RPG, Secret of Mana, F-Zero, and many more.

More Articles