The Seven Deadly Sins Game Announced for PS4 - News

/ 3,115 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Weekly Shonen Magazine revealed that Bandai Namco is developing a PlayStation 4 action game based on the The Seven Deadly Sins manga.





The game is called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Britannian Traveler.

Thanks Anime News Network.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles