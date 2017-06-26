Arms 1.1.0 Update Out Now, Patch Notes Released - News

Nintendo has released update 1.1.0 for Arms.

Here are the complete patch notes:

“LAN Play” support. You can now play against users within the same local area connection. If you click the L Stick while pressing the L Button and R Button on the top menu, you can switch between Local Communication and LAN Play.

“Arena Mode” added. It’s a mode where players can take turns fighting in one-on-one matches in Friend, Local Communication, and LAN Play. A maximum of four people can enter the Arena, with those not participating in the battle able to “Spectate.”

Fixed an issue where Kid Cobra continuously charge dashes when riding the snakeboard.

Fixed an issue where Barq (of Byte & Barq) does a big warp when riding the snakeboard and finishing a special move rush.

Fixed an issue where Arms such as Chakram did not hit the purple boxes that appear in the “Ribbon Ring” arena.

Fixed an issue where Biff says “AMRS Grand Prix” instead of “ARMS Grand Prix.”

Thanks Gematsu.

