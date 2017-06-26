Taiko Drum Master: Session de Dodon ga Don! Gets Teaser Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer for Taiko Drum Master: Session de Dodon ga Don!.

View it below:





Taiko Drum Master: Session de Dodon ga Don! will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in 2017. No word yet on a release in the west.



