Square Enix Teases Final Fantasy XV Announcement for Gamescom - News

/ 4,366 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Square Enix during the E3 2017 recap Active Time Report live stream teased it will have a big announcement about Final Fantasy XV at Gamescom 2017 in August.

"We held back a bit of information during E3," Square Enix marketing manager Akio Ofuji said during the broadcast. "We are preparing with high praise to do all sorts of things on a large scale this summer."

Director Hajime Tabata added, "That’s right. We’ve been extremely busy. We have to be sure to have some good announcements in the summer."

"I want to put out some good news during Gamescom," Tabata added.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles