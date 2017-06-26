Square Enix Teases Final Fantasy XV Announcement for Gamescom - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 4,366 Views
Square Enix during the E3 2017 recap Active Time Report live stream teased it will have a big announcement about Final Fantasy XV at Gamescom 2017 in August.
"We held back a bit of information during E3," Square Enix marketing manager Akio Ofuji said during the broadcast. "We are preparing with high praise to do all sorts of things on a large scale this summer."
Director Hajime Tabata added, "That’s right. We’ve been extremely busy. We have to be sure to have some good announcements in the summer."
"I want to put out some good news during Gamescom," Tabata added.
I don't expect anything major.
If this had and extra 'I' at the end of the name of the game, I'd be interested.
Agreed! Wonder when it will get announced though. Wouldn't be surprised if they don't even start work on it until they finish the 7 remake. So it might be announced by 2030 I guess :P
- +1
FFXV-2
Don't they have one DLC left? I assume that's what will be announced.
I'd be happy if they saved an announcement for a PC version of XV, but I imagine that won't come till next year.
I think this might be PC version. I don't see why it would take more than a year to port.
- +3
They did say if they were going to work on a PC version, that they work "from scratch", though it took so many years to get XV to consoles, I honestly don't see them making the PC version from the ground up in even less time. I think it'll be a straight up PS4 port with a few bells and whistles for a year or two wait.
I think nvidia will be involved as well, especially since the back cover of the console game has an Nvidia logo located at the bottom.
- +1
Ignis DLC release
