Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Edition Launches June 27 for PS4

Activision announced the standalone edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 27 for $39.99. it will launch at a later date for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered features fully improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more. Fans will relive the full, iconic story campaign as they’re transported around the globe with Capt. Price, Gaz and Soap across all the missions from the original game, including “All Ghillied Up,” “Charlie Don’t Surf,” and “Crew Expendable.” Players will also experience the online multiplayer mode that redefined Call of Duty by introducing killstreaks, XP, Prestige and more, and battle head-to-head in the fan-favorite maps from the original multiplayer mode, including classics such as “Crash,” “Backlot” and “Crossfire.”



