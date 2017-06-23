PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 4 Million Units in 3 Months - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 23 hours ago / 5,479 Views
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has reached a new milestone of four million copies sold through Steam Early Access since the game launched three months ago.
3 months... 4 million copies of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS sold... Thank you all again for your continuing support <3— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) June 22, 2017
Sales show little sign of slowing down; Battlegrounds reached two million units just last month.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is currently available for PC and is due to launch on Xbox One later this year.
More Articles
Pretty good tracking from Steamspy actually, they have it at about 3.7 million. More evidence supporting the reliability of Steamspy as a source for Steam sales data :-)
Agreed, SteamSpy's a great resource.
- +2
Many Indie devs even use it to talk about their sales. I doubt they would do it if SteamSpy wouldn't know what they do.
There are also a few devs who say SteamSpy has no idea but I guess they just don't like when people talk about low sales of their games
- +1
Love the game. Cant wait for the console version.
proberbly the biggest game of the year in terms of vierwership and hype, good stuff its very enjoyable.
Quite amazing for an indie game like this, though we haven't seen a battle royale focused game that got this much attention and raised this much before.
Seems it's doing very, although I think it might get a bit repetitive for me. What I've watched of people playing seems that way but it's about the competition right? I hope the Xbox One version is a more complete version than the 'early access' PC one. New features should be included.
The PC version will be fully finished and then moved onto the X1/PS4 versions, so really all 3 will be complete versions of the game with features.
- +1
Comments below voting threshold
Our industry is dead. In a couple of years we will play the same games as in South Korea. Everyone will play cheap f2p, mmo, online games.
- -5
Battlegrounds isnt a cheap F2P or MMO. Its a $30 battle royal pvp survival game.
- +2
Wut, it's not even an MMO game let alone F2P, it's a game being developed in the early access programme and being sold at it's full price.
- +2
I agree. This trend to monocultural gaming is annoying to say the least. The worst part, the industry isnt at fault. For the most part. Its the community endorsing trash and cheapness.
- -2
6 Comments