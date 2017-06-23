PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 4 Million Units in 3 Months - News

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has reached a new milestone of four million copies sold through Steam Early Access since the game launched three months ago.

3 months... 4 million copies of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS sold... Thank you all again for your continuing support <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) June 22, 2017

Sales show little sign of slowing down; Battlegrounds reached two million units just last month.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is currently available for PC and is due to launch on Xbox One later this year.

