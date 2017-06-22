PS4 vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 10,141 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Nintendo 3DS:
Gap change in latest month: 553,361 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 10,545,130 – PS4
Total Lead: 6,549,316 – 3DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 58,032,855
Nintendo 3DS Total Sales: 64,582,171
During April 2017 the gap grew in favor of the PS4 by 553,361 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 10.55 million units. The 3DS currently leads by 6.55 million units.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 58.03 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS has sold 64.58 million units. The PlayStation 4 is on track to surpass the 3DS at the end of 2017.
Of all the comparisons going on right now i find this one the most fun, its gonna be interesting to see when it will surpass it.
I like this comparison. Ps4 rapidly closing in on being the #1 overall console this gen. Not many would have predicted the succesor to the ps3 would take out the succesor to the DS. What a turnaround.
In the midst of gen 7, I'd never have thought it would happen. Following the Wii U's launch and Microsoft's Xbox1 reveal, though, it certainly seemed plausible lol... Very impressive.
Alrhough the 2dsxl+metroid+US/UM is a thing so I don't think ps4 would be able to catch up while the 3ds is still in support... I can see the 3ds hit 80 mil when all is over. The ps4 might overtake it but only barely.
Lol by next March ps4 will be close to 80m. By summer 2019 I think it can be around 100m. Sometime in 2020 120m. When all is said and done I expect ps4 to be 130m+ and miles ahead of the 3DS.
