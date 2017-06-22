Valkyria Revolution Free DLC Schedule Revealed - News

Sega has announced the lineup of free DLC coming to Valkyria Revolution.

Valkyria Revolution will launch for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and PlayStation Vita on June 27 in North America and June 30 in Europe.





Here is the complete lineup:

Items

Items Release Date Description Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+ 6/27/2017 Special issue supplies for the Anti-Valkyria Squad. The Veteran Pouch+ gear increases experience gained by 10% Spinning Squall+ 6/27/2017 Special ragnite used in battle Burn Field+ 6/27/2017 Special ragnite used in battle Ragnite Shard 6/27/2017 30 ragnite shards Smash Blaze+ 6/27/2017 Special ragnite used in battle

Scenario Pack: Vanargand

Valkyria Revolution

Scenario Pack: Vanargand Release Date Description A Day in the Life of the Wolves 6/27/2017 A tale that covers daily life at Vanargand HQ, as reported by the journalist Fritte Eriksen Lamentations of Men 6/27/2017 A tale of the tormented men of Vanargand Ragnite Shard 6/27/2017 30 ragnite shards Jumping Wind+ 6/27/2017 Special ragnite used in battle

Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five

Valkyria Revolution

Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five Release Date Description Can’t Stop Falling in Love 7/5/2017 A tale that takes a closer look at the daily lives of Amleth and the Traitors The Traitors’ Daily Lives 7/5/2017 A tale that takes a closer look at the bonds between Amleth and the Traitors As Luck Would Have It 7/5/2017 The tale behind the Traitors’ rule “head or tails-no hard feelings” The Orphans’ Dreams 7/5/2017 The true tale behind the Circle of Five’s younger days, recounting the youthful dreams of Amleth and his friends Ragnite Shard 7/5/2017 30 ragnite shards Rush Bolt+ 7/5/2017 Special ragnite used in battle

Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria

Valkyria Revolution

Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria Release Date Description Hunger Pangs and Royal Pains 7/11/2017 A tale of terror about the hunger that assaulted Ophelia on a peaceful day The Soloist of the Battlefield 7/11/2017 A tale of the crimson-eyed Valkyria and the inner conflict she faces Study of Flowers 7/11/2017 A tale that uncovers the mystery behind Princess Ophelia’s deadly grace on the battlefield Ragnite Shard 7/11/2017 30 ragnite shards Ring Squall+ 7/11/2017 Special ragnite used in battle

Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance

Valkyria Revolution Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance Release Date Description Name of the Augmented Warrior 7/18/2017 The tale of how a fallen prince was reborn as Grand General Maxim of the Ruzi Empire. After viewing the Scenario, Maxim will be usable as a squad member. Standing Before a Dying Wish 7/18/2017 The tale of Captain Amleth and his relationship with Vanargand’s executive officers, Godot and Miranda Vilfort The Road to That House 7/18/2017 The tale of the Anti-Valkyria Squad’s true feelings for Hans, boy soldier and Vanargand’s most trusted runner Ragnite Shards 7/18/2017 30 ragnite shards Gravity 10+ 7/18/2017 Special ragnite used in battle

