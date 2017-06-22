Valkyria Revolution Free DLC Schedule Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 2,805 Views
Sega has announced the lineup of free DLC coming to Valkyria Revolution.
Valkyria Revolution will launch for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and PlayStation Vita on June 27 in North America and June 30 in Europe.
Here is the complete lineup:
Items
|Release Date
|Description
|Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+
|6/27/2017
|Special issue supplies for the Anti-Valkyria Squad. The Veteran Pouch+ gear increases experience gained by 10%
|Spinning Squall+
|6/27/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
|Burn Field+
|6/27/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
|Ragnite Shard
|6/27/2017
|30 ragnite shards
|Smash Blaze+
|6/27/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
Scenario Pack: Vanargand
|Release Date
|Description
|A Day in the Life of the Wolves
|6/27/2017
|A tale that covers daily life at Vanargand HQ, as reported by the journalist Fritte Eriksen
|Lamentations of Men
|6/27/2017
|A tale of the tormented men of Vanargand
|Ragnite Shard
|6/27/2017
|30 ragnite shards
|Jumping Wind+
|6/27/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five
|Release Date
|Description
|Can’t Stop Falling in Love
|7/5/2017
|A tale that takes a closer look at the daily lives of Amleth and the Traitors
|The Traitors’ Daily Lives
|7/5/2017
|A tale that takes a closer look at the bonds between Amleth and the Traitors
|As Luck Would Have It
|7/5/2017
|The tale behind the Traitors’ rule “head or tails-no hard feelings”
|The Orphans’ Dreams
|7/5/2017
|The true tale behind the Circle of Five’s younger days, recounting the youthful dreams of Amleth and his friends
|Ragnite Shard
|7/5/2017
|30 ragnite shards
|Rush Bolt+
|7/5/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria
|Release Date
|Description
|Hunger Pangs and Royal Pains
|7/11/2017
|A tale of terror about the hunger that assaulted Ophelia on a peaceful day
|The Soloist of the Battlefield
|7/11/2017
|A tale of the crimson-eyed Valkyria and the inner conflict she faces
|Study of Flowers
|7/11/2017
|A tale that uncovers the mystery behind Princess Ophelia’s deadly grace on the battlefield
|Ragnite Shard
|7/11/2017
|30 ragnite shards
|Ring Squall+
|7/11/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance
|Release Date
|Description
|Name of the Augmented Warrior
|7/18/2017
|The tale of how a fallen prince was reborn as Grand General Maxim of the Ruzi Empire.
After viewing the Scenario, Maxim will be usable as a squad member.
|Standing Before a Dying Wish
|7/18/2017
|The tale of Captain Amleth and his relationship with Vanargand’s executive officers, Godot and Miranda Vilfort
|The Road to That House
|7/18/2017
|The tale of the Anti-Valkyria Squad’s true feelings for Hans, boy soldier and Vanargand’s most trusted runner
|Ragnite Shards
|7/18/2017
|30 ragnite shards
|Gravity 10+
|7/18/2017
|Special ragnite used in battle
Thanks Gematsu.
