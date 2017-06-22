Hey! Pikmin Demo Out Now in Europe - News

/ 2,800 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo has released a demo for Hey! Pikmin in Europe on the Nintendo eShop.

The demo will let players meet two types of Pikmin, discover their special abilities, use them to defeat enemies, and rebuild your ship so you can return home.

Hey! Pikmin will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on July 13 in Japan, and July 28 in North America and Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles