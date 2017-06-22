de Blob 2 Out Now on PC - News

The colorful platformer de Blob 2 lands on PC today, six years after it debuted on home consoles. Published by THQ Nordic, de Blob 2 on PC is a remastered version that includes upscaled videos, added resolution and graphic quality options, gamepad support, and unofficial Wiimote support.

Set several years after the events of the first de Blob game, de Blob 2 tasks players with restoring color to Prisma City through a number of platforming and puzzling challenges. de Blob 2 pricing on PC is set at $19.99, although the game is currently discounted by 25% on Steam and GOG.

