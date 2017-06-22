Nintendo to Increase Switch Shipments in July and August - News

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge hit for the gaming giant. The popularity of the console has led to stock shortages.

Nintendo on its Japanese site stated there are weekly shipments of the console and it will increase shipments in July and August.

Nintendo plans to work as hard as possible to have as many units shipped for the fall and beyond to meet as much as the demand as possible.

