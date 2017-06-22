Destiny 2 Release Date Brought Forward to Put Less Stress on Servers - News

The release date for Destiny 2 has been brought forward two days to Wednesday, September 6. Director Luke Smith says the release date was moved forward to put less stress on the servers.

"We were looking at a bunch of logistics; the technical diligence," Smith told GamesRadar. "Our games at Bungie historically have their highest concurrency on the Saturday of their first week. And so, by [originally] going out on a Friday, I think we were putting our technical teams at a risk."





Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide and October 24 for Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

