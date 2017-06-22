Trunks is a Playable Character in Dragon Ball FighterZ - News

the latest issue of Weekly Jump reveals Trunks is a playable character in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Other confirmed playable characters include Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu.







Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

