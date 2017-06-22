Summer Lesson: Allison Snow Seven Days Garden Second Trailer Released - News

/ 3,973 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the second trailer for Summer Lesson: Allison Snow Seven Days Garden.

View it below:





Summer Lesson: Allison Snow Seven Days Garden is available now for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation VR in Japan. It is available on the PlayStation Store.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles