PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe Lifetime Sales – April 2017 Update

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in Europe in Europe 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. It has sold more than two times more units than the Xbox One and Wii U combined.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 23.01 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 7.92 million units, and the Wii U 3.51 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 67 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Wii U 10 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 23,009,135

Xbox One Total Sales: 7,922,421

Wii U Total Sales: 3,506,735

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 235,488 units for the month and the Wii U by 334,947 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 99,459 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up by 55,591 units, the Xbox One is up by 18,143 units and the Wii U is down 42,004 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 74 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 24 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just two percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 344,288

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 108,800

Wii U Monthly Sales: 9,341

