Arms Tops the Japanese Charts - News

Arms (NS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 100,652 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 18.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 37,709 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 24,046 units, the 3DS sold 15,062 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,149 units. The Xbox One sold 308 units, the PS3 sold 298 units and the Wii U sold 199 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 100,652 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,822 (522,091) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,200 (504,726) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 8,638 (1,521,453) [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 5,407 (76,603) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 4,697 (47,964) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 3,598 (167,050) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,588 (349,575) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 3,198 (344,841) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 2,971 (3,275,414) [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 2,940 (1,164,180) [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square Enix, 06/01/17) – 2,835 (37,728) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,747 (190,346) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,618 (222,668) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,599 (1,052,401) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,242 (133,024) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,195 (102,977) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,145 (2,783,005) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,135 (86,616) [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (SIE, 12/03/15) – 2,074 (193,485)

