Sega Forever Coming to Mobile Tomorrow, Collection of Free Classic Games - News

/ 1,335 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega has announced Sega Forever for mobile devices. The game will launch tomorrow, June 22.

Sega Forever is a free-to-play game that is supported by ads. It can be played offline and includes support for cloud saves, controllers, and leaderboards. Users can pay $1.99 to remove the ads.

View the trailer below:

The launch lineup includes:

Sonic the Hedgehog – The 1991 household classic that has remained at the forefront of hearts and minds since inception.

Phantasy Star II – The longtime fan-favorite RPG from 1989.

Comix Zone and Kid Chameleon – Two American titles developed by Sega’s in-house studio STI.

Altered Beast – The original Genesis pack-in title, a beat-em-up set in Ancient Greece that represents a weird and wonderful segment of the Sega catalog that is ripe for rediscovery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles