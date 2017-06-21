Cities: Skylines Coming to PlayStation 4 in August - News

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have announced a PlayStation 4 version of Cities: Skylines. Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition will launch on August 15.

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new mechanics to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city, and allows for high levels of customization and personalization. The PlayStation 4 Edition has been adapted for console play by Tantalus Media and will be distributed worldwide at physical retail by Koch Media.

Build the city of your dreams: Plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way!

Plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way! Extensive local traffic simulation: Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems – use careful road planning alongside buses, trains, subways, and much more.

Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems – use careful road planning alongside buses, trains, subways, and much more. Districts and policies: Ban heavy traffic in your downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities.

Ban heavy traffic in your downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities. After Dark included: Watch your city become an entirely different place at night: a day-night cycle will have your citizens seeking out places to unwind after work. Add in new policies and zones to create popular hotspots and provide enough taxis and trains to get to and from the clubs!

Cities: Skylines is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

