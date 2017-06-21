Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Coming to PS4, Xbox One - News

Paradox Interactive and Obsidian Entertainment announced Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29.

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes the full game and the expansions “The White March – Parts I & II.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pillars of Eternity is an RPG inspired by classic titles such as Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Planescape: Torment, which features an original world and game system that evokes and improves upon the traditional computer RPG experience. The Complete Edition, adapted for consoles by Paradox Arctic and distributed at physical retail by 505 Games, features an enhanced UI and redesigned controls to provide a superb experience on the big screen, navigated easily and intuitively using game controllers.

Key Features

Award-winning writing, story and artwork of Pillars of Eternity, along with the expanded world and content of The White March: Parts I & II.

Countless character creation options, from races and classes to character backgrounds which drive your personal story.

An epic universe to explore, filled with intriguing party members and companions, a variety of in-game factions, and a lovingly rendered world to traverse.

New UI and controls designed from the ground up, presenting the Pillars of Eternity experience like never before.

