Fire Pro Wrestling World Out July 10 on Steam Early Access - News

/ 1,466 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft announced Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch via Steam Early Access on July 10 for $19.99.

Fire Pro Wrestling World hits Early Access on July 10 for $19.99!https://t.co/56ZJpnInHD pic.twitter.com/xLskPBLEfZ — FireProï¼ˆãƒ•ã‚¡ã‚¤ãƒ—ãƒ­ï¼‰ (@sc_prowrestling) June 21, 2017

Here is an overview:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world!

Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt.



PLAY ONLINE

Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.





Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world. MIX UP THE RULES

Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting.





Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting. UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION

Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!





Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee! REALISTIC SIMULATION

Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles