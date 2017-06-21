Uncharted: The Lost Legacy E3 Extended Gameplay Walkthrough - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog has released the extended gameplay walkthrough of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

"Watch extended gameplay for UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy—a new adventure from acclaimed developer Naughty Dog coming August 22 to the PlayStation 4. In order to find an ancient Indian artifact, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross must venture deep into the Western Ghats mountains, discover the lost cities of the Hoysala Empire, and face a ruthless warmonger, Asav."

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch for PlayStation 4 on August 22 in North America and August 23 in Europe.



