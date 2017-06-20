PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 46,005 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 100,777 – Wii

Total Lead: 183,568 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 23,009,135

Wii Total Sales: 22,825,567

During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii by 46,005 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Wii by 100,777 units. The PS4 has retaken the lead and currently leads by 183,568 units.

The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 23.01 million units, while the Wii sold 22.83 million units during the same timeframe.

