Horizon Zero Dawn Beats Arms to Top the UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 5,754 Views
Horizon Zero Dawn topped the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 17. The game climbed three spots on "continued price promotions."
Nintendo's latest Switch game, Arms, debuted in second place. It is the fourth biggest launch for a Switch game, behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 1-2 Switch.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
1. Horizon Zero Dawn
2. Arms
3. Grand Theft Auto V
4. Dirt 4
5. Wipeout: Omega Collection
6. Tekken 7
7. FIFA 17
8. Overwatch
9. Injustice 2
10. Rocket League
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
And of course GTA 5 is on the list. That game just keeps going, and going.
- +12
Yeah. And it didn't squeak in either. It's freaking number 3.
- +6
Who said this game wouldn't have legs? :)
I'm more surprised MK8 DX is off the list than Arms bombing. The British seem to be very predictable with their gaming tastes, for the most part.
Either Horizon did very well or Arms UK launch was really bad.
This many weeks in, even with pricecut boost for Horizon, I'd say that if Arms had a good launch it would of easily beat Horizon.
- +3
Yeah, it seems like Arms under performed in the UK
- +3
Well, we're talking almost 20 mil consoles vs less than 1. New motion controlled IP aka least appealing for the UK customer, in the ever struggling market for Nintendo. Considering all of that, I'd be very surprised if it hit no 1.
- 0
But there's also only 11 games to buy on the Switch while PS4 has about 1,500. Even some of PS4 and XB1 launch games sold a decent amount so install isn't really an excuse against a game that is months old.
- +3
Let's also not forget how Farpoint did so well in a tiny installbase.
- +1
How well do fighting games usually do in the UK?
- +1
Well, it does say there that it sold less than 1-2 Switch. And according to VGC that "game" sold 14,362 units first week so..
- +2
@Kristof81 I'm pretty sure there aren't quite 20 million PS4 consoles in the UK :P
- +2
Ouch ARMS debuting less than the low selling 1-2 Switch is not a good start. Nintendo really needs better and more successful software besides the rehashed games to keep interest in the Switch. Which is already fading.
On the bright side, at least Arms wasn't outsold by GTA 5 lol
Oh, UK charts...not the entire EU.
Horizon was discounted to $40 in the US as well for the release of Arms (coincidence?), and I picked up my copy on Friday, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this same thing happen over here as well. Really enjoying it so far.
Why coincidence? It was the day she of play weekly sales. Many other titles were reduced.
- -1
Sorry *days of play!
- -1
You can say Horizon was discounted but $40 is still the same price as many new releases. Most 3DS games launch around that and even ps4 titles like crash trilogy or ratchet and clank. Horizon did amazing to beat the arms launch.
People always need an excuse. Arms didn't sell too well anyway since it debuted lower tham 1-2 Switch.
- +3
Keep chuggin' Aloy!
I wonder if the DLC (from Horizon) will do well.
I bet it will.
- 0
UK is a terrible market for Nintendo, so a new IP on 2nd place is not bad at all.
Lol people downvoting this comment when is completely right, now we have sales of japan and the game is not bombing, is just UK being terrible for Nintendo but keep downvoting.
- +5
Not really a big surprise. I'm both a switch and PS4 owner and I passed on Arms myself and am more tempted to get HORIZONS ZERO DAWN which is also discounted here in Australia...I went with the LAST GUARDIAN instead which was also heavily marked down. I'm also saving my cash for (potentially) better upcoming games like Splatoon 2. Arms isn't a must have game. Nothing wrong with that. People are quick to judge.
- -9
Horizon was heavily discounted. "Price discounting around Horizon: Zero Dawn has seen the PS4 game return to the top of the UKIE/GFK UK charts." http://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2017-06-19-horizon-zero-dawn-back-at-no-1-in-uk-physical-charts
- -10
