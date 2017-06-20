Horizon Zero Dawn Beats Arms to Top the UK Charts - News

Horizon Zero Dawn topped the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 17. The game climbed three spots on "continued price promotions."

Nintendo's latest Switch game, Arms, debuted in second place. It is the fourth biggest launch for a Switch game, behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 1-2 Switch.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Horizon Zero Dawn

2. Arms

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Dirt 4

5. Wipeout: Omega Collection

6. Tekken 7

7. FIFA 17

8. Overwatch

9. Injustice 2

10. Rocket League

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

