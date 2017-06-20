Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Gets Workout Trailer - News

Activision and Vicarious Visions have released a new trailer for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy called Workout. The trailer is similar to the commercials for the original games in the franchise in the 1990s.

View it below:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy launches for the PlayStation 4 on June 30.

