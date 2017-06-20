Detroit: Become Human Will Launch in 2018 - News

/ 4,198 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

The E3 2017 trailer for Detroit: Become Human did not show the release window for the game, however, Quantic Dream director David Cage revealed to GameSpot the game will launch in 2018.

"it's going to be next year."





Here is an overview of the game:

Travel to the near-future metropolis of Detroit – a city rejuvenated by an exciting technological development: androids. Witness your brave new world turn to chaos as you take on the role of Kara, a female android trying to find her own place in a turbulent social landscape. Shape an ambitious branching narrative, making choices that will not only determine your own fate, but that of the entire city. Discover what it means to be human from the perspective of an outsider – see the world of man though the eyes of a machine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles