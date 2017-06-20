Detroit: Become Human Will Launch in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 4,198 Views
The E3 2017 trailer for Detroit: Become Human did not show the release window for the game, however, Quantic Dream director David Cage revealed to GameSpot the game will launch in 2018.
"it's going to be next year."
Here is an overview of the game:
Travel to the near-future metropolis of Detroit – a city rejuvenated by an exciting technological development: androids. Witness your brave new world turn to chaos as you take on the role of Kara, a female android trying to find her own place in a turbulent social landscape.
Shape an ambitious branching narrative, making choices that will not only determine your own fate, but that of the entire city. Discover what it means to be human from the perspective of an outsider – see the world of man though the eyes of a machine.
He said in another interview at E3 that they are pretty much done with the game now and have entered the polishing phase, so here's hoping for early 2018.
H1 2018 is already pretty loaded for Sony. They probably held this in reserve to fill in any sort of gap in releases next year.
Wasn't Kara the name of that android from that one tech demo years ago? Is this a different Kara, then?
Same one. There are 3 playable characters who you switch between throughout the game; Kara, from the tech demo, who is a newly created Android; Connor, from the E3 2016 trailer, who is an Android working with the police department; and Markus, from the E3 2017 trailer, who is the leader of Android rebellion.
2 Comments