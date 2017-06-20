New Game from Devil May Cry Director is 'Progressing Smoothly' - News

Hideaki Itsuno, Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma director, apologized to fans on Twitter for not showing off his next game at E3 2017.

He said the game is "progressing smoothly" and is telling people to look forward to the announcement.

Sorry to not announce anything at E3.

Please wait as my project is progressing smoothly.



E3ã¯ç™ºè¡¨ç„¡ã—ã§ã‚´ãƒ¡ãƒ³ãªã•ã„ã€‚ãƒ—ãƒ­ã‚¸ã‚§ã‚¯ãƒˆã¯é †èª¿ãªã®ã§ç™ºè¡¨ã¾ã§ãŠå¾…ã¡ä¸‹ã•ã„ã€‚ — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) June 18, 2017

