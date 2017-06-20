New Game from Devil May Cry Director is 'Progressing Smoothly'

by William D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 5,017 Views

Hideaki Itsuno, Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma director, apologized to fans on Twitter for not showing off his next game at E3 2017. 

He said the game is "progressing smoothly" and is telling people to look forward to the announcement. 

2 Comments

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (18 hours ago)

TGS 2017 :)

SnakeDrake
SnakeDrake (9 hours ago)

Yeah we don't want another Deep Down situation.

