New Xbox Avatars Coming This Fall - News

Microsoft announced new Xbox Avatars are coming this fall.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Create a digital expression of yourself and endlessly customize it whenever and however you want. With a selection of body types, skin tones, emotions, outfits, and props you can be the person in the mirror or anyone else you can imagine.

