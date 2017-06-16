PS4 vs PS3 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 2,997 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 68,679 – PS3
Gap change over last 12 months: 30,970 – PS4
Total Lead: 71,153 – PS3
PlayStation 4 Total Sales 4,675,808
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 4,746,961
April 2017 is the 39th month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 68,679 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 4 by 30,970 units in the last 12 months.
The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 4.68 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 4.75 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is a super close and exciting battle.
" exciting battle. " - not for me
- -3
Why not? Do you prefer battles like ps4 vs Wii U where one console gets absolutely dominated? Personally I find the close battles much more exciting.
- 0
PS4 vs Switch in Japan is more interesting for me.
- -2
That's great a weird comparison not being interested in like with like. And why just Japan? Why not WW, you know the global market that matters most?
- +1
" And why just Japan?" are you serious? you should read the article title
- -2
My reasoning is ps3 and ps4 are both traditional home consoles. Closely related as one is the succesor to the other. Their battle is super exciting because it's so close.
What's your reasoning for preferring switch vs PS4? Won't be close and they're not closely related.
- +2
I want to see if a hybrid console can compete against a home console. We already know that Japan love handhelds but what about a hybrid device?
- -1
The hybrid functions perfectly as a handheld so in a market that suits handheld the most it's obviously going to do very well.
- 0
It says a PS4 lead in the top chart, but the PS3 is leading in the bottom graph. Which one is correct?
Thank you for pointing that out. I've fixed the top graph. The PS3 is currently in the lead.
- +4
3 Comments