Microsoft Explains the Price of the Xbox One X

Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Xbox and Windows Gaming Mike Ybarra in an interview with Polygon explained why the Xbox One X will launch at $499 on November 7.

Microsoft talked with developers and they provided a long list of what they wanted in the box.

"When we created this box we weren’t thinking about price," said Ybarra. "We said 'What’s the technology we need to deliver real 4K experiences in the living room?' We could have come out with something last year similar to what a PlayStation 4 Pro is today, but that value proposition to us wasn’t clear at all. It isn’t true 4K in the sense of what we’re delivering and the power that developers told us they need.

"When we talked to developers, they said, 'We need the following.' It was a long list. We had to figure out when can we could come out with that box at a price point that made sense. This was the best product.

"The Xbox One S is something that we’re still 100 percent behind, because as we introduce hardware more often, not only the games, even 15 years ago with original back compat, but all the games, all the hardware, the look and the feel of this box ... for us it’s a choice. You have $249, $499. I you want to go spend $1500 or whatever on a PC, rock and roll. Gaming is gaming to us.

"And I hope much like Minecraft announced yesterday, we can get to a point where it doesn’t matter what glass you’re on, people are playing together and sharing those experiences together. We feel good about the price points we’re hitting."

