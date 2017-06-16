Final Fantasy Creator to Announce New Game on June 22 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi will announce a new game on June 22 at 8pm JST during a Famitsu Niconico live stream.

Hironobu Sakaguchi is also known for his work on Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu will be featured as a guest.

Thanks Gematsu.

