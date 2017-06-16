E3 2018 Dates Revealed - News

The Entertainment Software Association announced E3 2018 will take place between June 12 and 14, 2018.





The ESA revealed 68,400 people attended E3 2017 earlier this week. That is up 18,100 from the 50,3000 people who attended E3 2016. E3 was opened up this year to the public. However, the ESA did hold a separate free public event last year called E3 Live.

