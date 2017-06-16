Arms July Free DLC Will Add Max Brass to the Roster - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced Max Brass will be added to the Arms roster next month as free DLC.

Max Brass will be joining #ARMS next month as free DLC! pic.twitter.com/2TVuBjeJSA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2017

Max Brass is just one is several planned DLC. Other DLC will add new fighters, stages, and Arms to the game.

Arms is available today worldwide.

