Check Out 33 Minutes of Splatoon 2 Single Player Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 337 Views
Nintendo demonstrated 33 minutes of the single-player campaign gameplay from Splatoon 2.
View it below:
Splatoon 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 21.
I must confess to being as excited for the new single player as the multiplayer. I was seriously surprised by how fun the campaign was in the first one, and it looks like they've upped their game.
