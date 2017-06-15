Miyamoto: Pikmin 4 is 'Progressing' - News

Shigeru Miyamoto was asked about Pikmin 4 by Eurogamer and while he was not able to share any information on the game, he did say development on the game was "progressing."

"I've been told not to share anything about this from PR, but I can tell you it is progressing," aid Miyamoto.

Miyamoto first mentioned the game in July 2015. "It's actually very close to completion," Miyamoto said at the time. "Pikmin teams are always working on the next one."

Nintendo later confirmed the game was in development, ""We can confirm that Pikmin 4 is in development but that is all we can confirm at present."

