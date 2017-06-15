PS4 vs Wii U in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 2,207 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. Wii U Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 90,049 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,768,596 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,354,443 – PS4
PS4 Total Sales: 4,675,808
Wii U Total Sales: 3,321,365
In its latest month on sale in Japan the PlayStation 4 outsold the Wii U by 90,049 units and has extended its lead. It also sold 1.77 million more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 1.35 million units.
The Wii U launched in Japan on December 8th, 2012, while the PlayStation 4 launched on February 22nd, 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 4.68 million units, while the Wii U has sold 3.32 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I hope you have all enjoyed this Gap Chart. I am retiring this one and a couple others where the race is clearly over.
Yep lol
Good job btw
- 0
"The Wii U launched in Japan on December 8th, 2012, while the PlayStation 4 launched on February 22nd, 2014" - oh ok, this is new for me. Thanks for the info. The question is.. are more than 5,3 million for this year possible in japan ? Gundam, FF-Remaster and Dragon Quest XI in july for PS4. Crash Bandicoot Collection, Uncharted Lost Legacy and Everybodys Golf in august and then coming other big games. its interesting. Hope the best for Ni No Kuni 2 this year. Japan < 3 Any PSVR sales for japan ? i dont know it.
2 Comments