Spencer: 'Relationship with Nintendo is Incredibly Strong'

Minecraft is getting an update that adds cross-platform play to the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. In order to join cross-play on the Nintendo Switch you will need to log into an Xbox Live account.

"It's an Xbox Live account; that's our gaming social network," said head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Giant Bomb.

"We use Xbox Live as the way to make sure we know who our players are, controls around parental controls and other things that we put into our platform are there. And as you're buying things in Minecraft, you want to make sure you have them available on other platforms, so we have to know who you are. If you have a realm that you've created on the PC and you want to get to it on the Switch, we have to have an identity system and we just use Xbox Live."

Spencer was asked if the Switch version would be getting Achievements and he said it is unlikely.

"I don't know yet," he replied. "I'm guessing no. And this is a collaborative relationship between Nintendo and I; they don't have Achievements on their platform. If they want us to, I would love to be able to do it... The relationship with Nintendo is incredibly strong. We obviously did the Mario mash-up pack into Minecraft; that doesn't happen that often."

