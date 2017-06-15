Sony on Xbox One X: Devs Will Focus on Lowest Common Denominator - News

PlayStation global sales and marketing head Jim Ryan in an interview with Eurogamer stated that it is unlikely developers will take full advantage of the Xbox One X power and will develop to the "lowest common denominator."

"I'm not going to go into the detail of what's embedded into individual contracts with publishing partners," said Ryan. "What I would do is cast our minds back to the PS3 generation, where we had on paper more impressive specifications than our competition, and in some areas by quite a considerable margin.

"Now, that didn't play out the way we had anticipated it would - and this is nothing to do with co-marketing deals, this is just general developer and publisher dynamics. What happened was that developers, maybe at the behest of publishers, developed up to the lowest common denominator and stopped there. And in very few cases took advantage of the additional horsepower of the PS3.

"Now, I'm a big believer of learning lessons from history. History doesn't always repeat itself. But if you're a publisher of video games, that is a perfectly commercially rational approach for you to take."

