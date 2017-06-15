Sony on Xbox One X: Devs Will Focus on Lowest Common Denominator - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 1,573 Views
PlayStation global sales and marketing head Jim Ryan in an interview with Eurogamer stated that it is unlikely developers will take full advantage of the Xbox One X power and will develop to the "lowest common denominator."
"I'm not going to go into the detail of what's embedded into individual contracts with publishing partners," said Ryan. "What I would do is cast our minds back to the PS3 generation, where we had on paper more impressive specifications than our competition, and in some areas by quite a considerable margin.
"Now, that didn't play out the way we had anticipated it would - and this is nothing to do with co-marketing deals, this is just general developer and publisher dynamics. What happened was that developers, maybe at the behest of publishers, developed up to the lowest common denominator and stopped there. And in very few cases took advantage of the additional horsepower of the PS3.
"Now, I'm a big believer of learning lessons from history. History doesn't always repeat itself. But if you're a publisher of video games, that is a perfectly commercially rational approach for you to take."
Jim Ryan mate what are you doing. If this is the case then why bother creating the PS4 Pro at all, because the lowest denominator would be XBO/PS4 not PS4 Pro.
Wasn't the Pro made primarily for VR?
Yeah I recalled reading that it was mostly because the original PS4 lacked the hardware to really pull off the PSVR. That the project names for both were "Neo" and "Morpheus" suggests that the two were certainly linked.
right on, thats why the PS4 slim is selling like hot cakes and will continue to do so.
He does have a point. Unless there's a reason to do so, developers/publishers are mostly going to add a few features here and there. Sony sure wasn't singing that tune with the OG Xbox One and PS4, though! ;)
lol this is basically the same complaint we PC gamers have had for years, but as I also play consoles I tend not to worry about it (especially as modders tend to fill that gap). It's true, though, and I think it's why some have been hesitant to include the Switch or otherwise plan a later release.
Xbox One S than
Sony would know... after all it was the PS2 that was the "lowest common denominator" 2 generations ago and it still managed to dominate despite holding back the XBOX and GC when it came to
He has a point. But, I think he is more talking about Pro than the OG systems. Sony is an a position where they can insist on a PS4 Pro port, even if it is just a resolution upgrade. MS is in no position to insist devs take advantage of the XBX. So, I think a lot of devs are going to be just porting their Pro versions over to the XBX, since it is an extremely niche product and not really worth the time and money. It also doesn't help that it is still using a Jaguar CPU, so a game that can't run 60fps on the Pro is still not running 60fps on the XBX.
