Analyst: Xbox One Game Sales to Grow 17% to 70M in 2017, Due to Xbox One X

The worldwide video games software market is expected to surpass $100 billion in 2017, according to a report from Futuresource Consulting.

The report lists that over 20 million games will be sold for the Switch at retail this year, while Xbox One game sales will grow 17 percent o 70 million. PlayStation 4 game sales are expected to be more "muted" when compared to Nintendo and Microsoft.

“Sony PS4 Pro is a more typical mid-cycle console upgrade,” said co-author of the report Tristan Veale. “Sony has taken few risks with exception of omitting to include a UHD Blu-ray player but has a dominant position having outsold Xbox by two to one in this generation.”

Veale says that the launch of the Xbox One X could signal the end of the traditional six to eight year console cycle. Xbox one sales are expected to grow 13 percent in 2017, while PlayStation 4 sales will grow just three percent.

The PC market has mastered upgrading hardware yet retaining backwards compatibility and Microsoft seem intent on the same with this console launch,” Veale added. “Newer, higher powered consoles may continue to be launched in the future, with games taking advantage of performance improvements and allowing users to create a significant library of games.”

