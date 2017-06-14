PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U USA Lifetime Sales – April 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in the US in April 2017 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One really is. The gap between the two has grown for six straight months in favor of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 18.78 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 16.78 million units, and the Wii U 5.68 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 45 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 41 percent, and the Wii U 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 18,780,055

Xbox One Total Sales: 16,780,329

Wii U Total Sales: 5,684,155

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One in March by 20,151 units for the month and the Wii U by 190,033 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 169,882 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 16,351 units, the Xbox One is up 10,886 units and the Wii U is down 31319 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 52 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 47 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 193,137

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 172,986

Wii U Monthly Sales: 3,104

